As election day approaches, information about Rep. Claire Cory's DUI arrest remains scant

Jun. 7—GRAND FORKS — As North Dakota's primary election date draws near, details of the recent arrest of a state Senate candidate remain unavailable to the public.

Claire Mara Cory, 25,

was charged on May 7

with Class B misdemeanor driving under the influence. Cory is a current member of the state House of Representatives who seeks to move to the North Dakota Senate.

The election is Tuesday, June 11.

Court documents, such as the information and citation, are not available to the public because the case was filed in municipal rather than criminal court, municipal court staff told the Herald. Everything the Herald has been able to access surrounding the arrest was either found in the cover sheet of the Grand Forks Police Department's case report, the municipal court docket or the Grand Forks County Correctional Center booking list.

After being denied access to the police report and body camera footage, the Herald requested an opinion from the attorney general. The request was sent on May 28.

In the month since her arrest, Cory has twice declined to speak with the Herald about the matter. Most recently, she didn't answer when asked whether she believed voters are concerned about the case, instead responding,

"I would say the top of mind for voters is property tax relief, border security, energy, workforce, good education. That's what I would say to that."

Grand Forks Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel said the lack of available information and the timing of the offense — so near the election — has left important questions unanswered.

"Any time a lawmaker has a run-in with the law, it's news," Wenzel said. "And when it happens in the days leading up to an election, it adds a certain acuteness."

When the Herald requested the Grand Forks police report related to Cory's arrest, only the four-page cover sheet was provided. It included basic information about the alleged offense, arresting officer, automobile and arrestee characteristics. However, the narrative describing the events leading up to the arrest was excluded.

The Herald later submitted a request for the police report and related body camera footage. The request was denied.

In another email, the Herald asked for Cory's blood alcohol concentration. That request also was denied.

"The police department isn't providing information and the candidate isn't talking about it," Wenzel said. "To be able to report nothing about a case that we feel is of public interest is frustrating."

Grand Forks Police Lt. Andrew Stein cited North Dakota Century Code 44-04-18.7(4) as reason to withhold the police report. The statute explains that criminal investigative information — including investigator or informant reports, surveillance and information derived from laboratory tests — may be withheld if "it is related to an ongoing investigation that is continuing with a reasonable good-faith anticipation of securing an arrest or prosecution in the foreseeable future."

A GFPD records specialist cited 44-04-18.7 overall as reason to withhold body camera footage, and explained that, "while the case is pending in the courts, no evidence, to include the digital evidence of body cam video can be released. This specific case is still open."

The Herald made another request on May 22, this one sent to Stein and Chief Mark Nelson. In this request, Wenzel wrote that the Herald disagreed with the agency's reasoning for denying to release the footage and report, because the statute says information is only considered active — and therefore exempt from public records requests — if it is being used to secure an arrest or prosecution.

"After discussing this with the Herald's legal counsel, we believe that is an either/or standard," Wenzel wrote. "And in this particular case, Cory already has been arrested, so that standard has been met. We also believe that the prosecution standard has further been met since the case has a court date."

Cory will appear in court on July 16.

The response, sent by Stein, says the GFPD and its legal counsel have determined the criminal investigative information remains active, and prosecution has not been secured because guilt or innocence has not been determined.

That prompted the newspaper's request for an opinion from North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley's office.

"It's nothing personal against the police department or Rep. Cory, but we feel there is inconsistency across the state in information that is made available to the media — especially in the time it takes to be made available," Wenzel said. "That's why I think it's best for the attorney general to give it a look and provide his opinion."

An example of the inconsistency, Wenzel noted, occurred after a

recent crash near Grand Forks

. On Monday, June 3, a vehicle driven by Travis Bell, 43, crashed into a car stopped at a stoplight on Highway 2, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. By Wednesday, June 5, details of the incident were released to the public by the Highway Patrol, including Bell's blood alcohol concentration. His BAC, according to the Highway Patrol, was sampled at levels between .123% and .130%.

Bell originally was charged with criminal vehicular injury, but since one person subsequently died in the crash, upgraded charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol.

Another incident noted by Wenzel: After state Rep. Nico Rios, R-Williston, was arrested by the Williston Police Department for DUI on Dec. 15, Forum Communications Co. columnist Rob Port requested a police report and body camera footage. The

request was granted

by Dec. 26.