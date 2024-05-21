Election Day: 3 school-related measures on 2024 ballot in Lane County

Election workers organize ballots as they arrive at Lane County Elections in Eugene before the May 21 election.

This story will be updated at 8 p.m. with initial voting results.

Lane County voters could have seen three school-related measures on their ballot for Tuesday's election.

Residents within the boundaries of Eugene School District 4J were voting on a levy, while Junction City School District and Fern Ridge School District residents were voting on proposed school bonds. Each measure would fund different projects or operations if passed.

A school levy funds district operations, such as educators' salaries, while a school bond primarily funds brick-and-mortar projects.

Eugene School District 4J is seeking the renewal of the current local option tax of $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value. This rate is the same as the last 4J levy, which was renewed in 2019. If passed, the levy would raise $25 million per year for 4J, which makes up about 10.5% of the district's general fund budget.

Fern Ridge School District's general obligation bond on the ballot asks voters if they want the district to be authorized to issue $16 million in bonds. If passed, the district would also receive a $6 million state grant through the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program. This bond is an extension of previous bonds passed in the district, meaning there would be no tax rate increase to homeowners, who are currently paying $2.20 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The Junction City School District general obligation bond on May's ballot asks voters if they want the district to be authorized to issue bonds that total up to $59 million in order for the district to improve safety and learning as well as update schools and athletic facilities. If passed, JCSD would also receive a $3.9 million grant from the state and may receive an additional $2.1 million. This JCSD bond, if passed, would result in an increased tax rate for homeowners from $1.48 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $2.69 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

