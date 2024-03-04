Election Day for the 2024 Primary urges voters to cast their ballots Tuesday

Election Day for the 2024 Primary Election will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for the upcoming November election, which includes nominees for U.S. President.

Election Day for the 2024 March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election is upon us, with voters having one last chance to cast their ballots.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at each districts respective polling station. Anyone unsure of where to vote can simply look at the address printed on their voter registration card or by contacting the Maury County Election Commission at www.MauryCounty-TN.gov or by calling (931) 375-6001.

The election commission will not have voting available at its main facility on Tuesday.

Voters will be given the option of casting their votes via a paper ballot, which was approved by the Election Commission in 2022. Voters can fill out a ballot before entering it into a tabulator machine, where it will be counted and processed.

The process is not much different from a typical voting machine, just filled out on paper and fed through a separate counting device.

This year's primary includes elections for U.S. President, as well as various seats on the Maury County School Board and Circuit Court Judge for District 22. School board District 2 and 10, as well as Property Assessor did not have Republican or Democratic candidates, but will have Independent candidates on the ballot in August during the general election.

Voters also are encouraged to download the Tennessee Secretary of State’s “Go Vote TN” app for theirsmart phones, which lists polling locations and information. Please see govotetn.com for details.

Visit the Maury County Election website for more information, https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/227/Election-Commission.

Candidates listed in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary elections include:

Candidates for Republican Party

U.S. President

Ryan Binkley

Chris Christie

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Asa Hutchinson

Vivek Ramaswamy

David Stuckenberg

Donald J. Trump

Circuit Court Judge District 22

Julie C. Heffington

Assessor of Property

No qualified candidate

Superintendent of Roads

Ken McKee

School Board District 2

No qualified candidate

School Board District 4

Darryl Martin

School Board District 6

Sue Stephenson

School Board District 8

Brendan Babcock

School Board District 10

No qualified candidate

Constable District 7

Patrick Ryan

Constable District 11

Aaron Easton

Candidates for Democratic Primary

U.S. President

Joseph R. Biden

School Board District 8

Gregory Hanners

