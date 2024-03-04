Election Day for the 2024 Primary urges voters to cast their ballots Tuesday
Election Day for the 2024 March 5 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary Election is upon us, with voters having one last chance to cast their ballots.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at each districts respective polling station. Anyone unsure of where to vote can simply look at the address printed on their voter registration card or by contacting the Maury County Election Commission at www.MauryCounty-TN.gov or by calling (931) 375-6001.
The election commission will not have voting available at its main facility on Tuesday.
Voters will be given the option of casting their votes via a paper ballot, which was approved by the Election Commission in 2022. Voters can fill out a ballot before entering it into a tabulator machine, where it will be counted and processed.
The process is not much different from a typical voting machine, just filled out on paper and fed through a separate counting device.
This year's primary includes elections for U.S. President, as well as various seats on the Maury County School Board and Circuit Court Judge for District 22. School board District 2 and 10, as well as Property Assessor did not have Republican or Democratic candidates, but will have Independent candidates on the ballot in August during the general election.
Voters also are encouraged to download the Tennessee Secretary of State’s “Go Vote TN” app for theirsmart phones, which lists polling locations and information. Please see govotetn.com for details.
Visit the Maury County Election website for more information, https://www.maurycounty-tn.gov/227/Election-Commission.
Candidates listed in the March 5, 2024 Presidential Preference Primary and County Primary elections include:
Candidates for Republican Party
U.S. President
Ryan Binkley
Chris Christie
Ron DeSantis
Nikki Haley
Asa Hutchinson
Vivek Ramaswamy
David Stuckenberg
Donald J. Trump
Circuit Court Judge District 22
Julie C. Heffington
Assessor of Property
No qualified candidate
Superintendent of Roads
Ken McKee
School Board District 2
No qualified candidate
School Board District 4
Darryl Martin
School Board District 6
Sue Stephenson
School Board District 8
Brendan Babcock
School Board District 10
No qualified candidate
Constable District 7
Patrick Ryan
Constable District 11
Aaron Easton
Candidates for Democratic Primary
U.S. President
Joseph R. Biden
School Board District 8
Gregory Hanners
