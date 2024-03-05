Election aides safely escorted to voting centers in snowy conditions
While Interstate 80 was closed due to a snowstorm, weather still didn't halt a person's right to vote.
While Interstate 80 was closed due to a snowstorm, weather still didn't halt a person's right to vote.
The stories you need to start your day: What to know about the Northeast snowstorm and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
What's the difference between being obese and being overweight? Experts explain.
In his quest to turn a simple and functioning Twitter app into X, the everything app that doesn’t do anything very well, Elon Musk launched audio and video calling on X last week — and this new feature is switched on by default, it leaks your IP address to anyone you talk with, and it’s incredibly confusing to figure out how to limit who can call you. A person's IP address is not hugely sensitive, but these online identifiers can be used to infer location and can be linked to a person's online activity, which can be dangerous for high-risk users. First of all, the audio and video calling feature is inside the Messages part of the X app, where a phone icon now appears in the top right-hand corner, both on iOS and Android.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
This mission will include satellites from Apex Space, Unseen Labs, Care Weather, True Anomaly and others. This mission will be remembered for many reasons, but in my story this week I highlighted a somewhat overlooked aspect of Odysseus' architecture that deserves major kudos: its propulsion system.
“Russ is easy to sign cuz he’s at the minimum,” one agent texted. “Russ is hard to sign cuz he’s Russ.”
Reviewers report relief from sciatica, hemorrhoids and more.
Edwards pulled the assailant away from the 80-year-old victim.
Mitchell underwent a PRP injection Monday after missing Cleveland’s last two games due to left knee soreness.
This winner comes in 26 colors and has RFID-blocking technology.
Four former Twitter executives, including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, sued Musk on Monday, alleging that they're owed over $128 million in severance payments. When Musk bought Twitter (now X), one of his very first moves as the company's owner was to fire Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and lawyers Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde. According to the lawsuit, Musk has a "special ire" toward these former executives, who worked hard to hold Musk to his $44 billion commitment when he tried to back out.
A group of former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, are suing Elon Musk and X over millions of dollars in unpaid severance benefits.
The Phillies announced Monday that they signed Wheeler to an MLB-record, three-year, $126 million extension.
Grab the 'very versatile' top with over 18,000 fans while Amazon's offering double discounts. Right now certain colors are over 25% off.
Snag cooling Serta pillows for just $9 a pop (wow!), a highly-rated electric toothbrush for only $20 and so much more.
A topical foam that can grow new hair? Yep, and doctors say it actually works.
Tesla shares dropped to new multi-week lows as slowing China shipments, and new price cuts there, hint at troubles for the EV stalwart in the world’s largest car market.
Where might he land?
On Tuesday, Shure unveiled its better-late-than-never entry into the creator-focused wireless consumer lapel mic space. The audio company’s MoveMic system joins an increasingly crowded space alongside three tiers of Rode’s Wireless Go system and two iterations of DJI’s Mic.
How's your team feeling heading into the start of the 2024 season? Find out right here.