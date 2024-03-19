Election 2024: Who's filed to run in Oregon's 5th and 6th congressional district races?

The U.S. Capitol Dome is seen at the Capitol Building in April 2023 in Washington, D.C. Voters in Marion and Polk counties will cast ballots in the May 21 primary election for Oregon's 5th and 6th congressional districts.

Oregon District 5 encompasses all of Linn County, most of Clackamas and Deschutes counties, and parts of Marion and Multnomah counties. Oregon District 6 represents Polk and Yamhill counties and parts of Marion, Clackamas and Washington counties.

Who is running in Oregon's 5th Congressional District in the 2024 election?

Incumbent Lori Chavez-DeRemer is running unopposed in the primary as Oregon's only Republican congresswoman.

Chavez-DeRemer narrowly won the 2022 general election, defeating attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who had defeated seven-term incumbent Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary that year.

McLeod-Skinner, who lost against Chavez-DeRemer in the general election by two percentage points, is running again and faces state Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Clackamas, in the May 21 primary.

Bynum twice defeated Chavez-DeRemer in 2016 and 2018 for state House District 51. Bynum is a restaurateur and former engineer. She's been endorsed by former governors Barbara Roberts and Kate Brown, and Gov. Tina Kotek.

Who is running in Oregon's 6th Congressional District in the 2024 election?

In Oregon's 6th Congressional District, incumbent Andrea Salinas will again face Cody Reynolds in the Democrat primary election.

Salinas previously served in the state House from 2017 to 2023 before being elected in 2022 to represent Oregon's new congressional district.

Reynolds is an Army veteran and an entrepreneur who lost to Salinas in the 2022 primary. He previously ran for Congress in 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Four candidates have filed for the Republican primary, including Mike Erickson, who lost to Salinas in the 2022 general election. Erickson is a businessman who also ran in 2006 and 2008 for Oregon's 5th Congressional District.

Dundee Mayor David Russ, retired contractor Conrad J. Herold and David Burch, a Salem resident who also ran in 2022's gubernatorial election, also are running in the Republican primary.

Dianne Lugo covers the Oregon Legislature and equity issues. Reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com or on Twitter @DianneLugo

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Election 2024: Who's running for congress in Oregon's primary?