Election 2024: Trump wins Ohio Republican primary for president

Former President Donald Trump won Ohio’s Republican primary on Tuesday, the Associated Press declared.

Trump and President Joe Biden both exceeded the number of delegates needed to secure their respective nominations, News Center 7 previously reported.

There were nine candidates on the Republican ballot, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. All but Trump have left the race.

There are three candidates on the Democratic ballot: Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, an author and activist.

