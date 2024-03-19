Election 2024: Who is running for Ohio Supreme Court in today's primary?

Two appeals court judges are going head-to-head in today's election for the Democratic Party nomination to run for an open seat on the Ohio Supreme Court.

Voters will pick either Terri Jamison of the 10th District Court of Appeals in Columbus or Lisa Forbes of the 8th District Court of Appeals in Cleveland in the primary election. The winner will face Republican Dan Hawkins of the Franklin County Common Pleas Court bench.

In addition to the race for the open seat, three incumbents will be fighting over two seats on the Supreme Court.

Democrat Michael Donnelly will try to fend off challenger Megan Shanahan, a Republican from the Franklin County Common Pleas Court. And Republican Joe Deters, who was appointed to fill a vacancy, decided to run against his colleague, Democrat Melody Stewart, for a full six-year term.

It's the second election cycle in which voters will see party designations on the ballot for supreme court and appellate court races.

Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, is suing to overturn the law requiring partisan labels. Brunner lost her bid for chief justice in 2022 against Republican Sharon Kennedy. That was the first election cycle in which the partisan label law was in force.

Ohio Republicans have controlled a majority of seats on the seven-member high court since 1986. The GOP currently holds four of the seven seats on the court.

Supreme Court decisions impact how much Ohioans pay in taxes, whether utility companies can add fees to ratepayers' bills, how insurance and business laws are interpreted, what government records will be available to the public and more.

With the passage of Issue 1 in November, the Ohio Supreme Court next year is expected to rule on lawsuits that challenge existing laws that restrict abortion.

