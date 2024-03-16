Election 2024 Q&A: Where House District 55′s GOP candidates stand on key issues

Mar. 16—Two Republican candidates are facing off on March 19 to be the party's nominee for an empty Ohio House seat in Warren County left open by the term-limited Rep. Scott Lipps, R-Franklin.

Those House District 71 candidates are entrepreneur Michelle Teska and Ben McCullough, a defense contractor and Army reservist.

The winner on March 19 will go on to face Democrat Laura Marie Davis in a district that greatly favors Republican candidates.

To familiarize voters with their options this March, this news organization polled its readers, developed a list of questions, and posed those questions to the candidates in the form of a survey.

Here's what the candidates said, word-for-word.

------

Why should a constituent vote for you?

Teska:

I am a Christian, wife and mother. I am a small-business owner and proud Conservative, both socially and fiscally. My husband and I have been residents of Clearcreek Township for 15 years.

Professionally, I have over 25 years of private-sector experience as the National Sales Manager for Cox Media Group Ohio and Vice President of Sales at Boost Engagement. Since 2011, my husband and I have owned Golden Heart Senior Care.

As a Conservative, I am Pro-Constitution, Pro-Second Amendment, Pro-Life and Pro-Veterans. I have spent my adult life volunteering at organizations that support these causes, including Right to Life and the Ford Oval of Honor. My family and I have passionately dedicated our time and efforts to values that are fundamental to our nation: Faith, Family and Freedom. I believe my professional background will help me navigate my way in the State House, but my Moral Compass will always be the rudder that guides me.

McCullough:

I am running to make sure the people of Ohio come first. Too many Ohioans believe Ohio has become a place where people go unseen and unheard. I am running to change that. Look, I am not a politician. I am a Soldier. My allegiance is unwavering to the people of this great nation, Ohio, and the Constitution of the United States. This belief transcends personal ambitions, political affiliations, and the influence of interest groups.

My sole purpose is to serve the people of Warren County and do what is best for our state. For far too long, our statehouse has been consumed by divisive issues that truthfully do little to enhance the lives of everyday Ohioans.

It's time to put an end to this diversion. We must redirect our attention towards the fundamental issues that genuinely impact every Ohioan. These are not mere talking points but the everyday realities that shape our existence. Our families, our communities, and ourselves deserve better.

What are your top priorities, if elected?

Teska:

As a State Representative, I will bring years of valuable experience working with people and understanding the impact an intrusive government can have on private enterprise. As a small business owner, I want to promote small businesses and eliminate government bureaucracy that hinders Ohioans from owning their own businesses. I will promote limited government and conservative issues.

McCullough:

When examining the myriad of challenges facing our state, I am particularly concerned about three issues that threaten our long-term growth and stability:

1. Modernizing Ohio's economy to stay competitive

2. Tax relief for working and middle-class Ohioans

3. A lack of affordable housing

Even though these issues aren't the most politically attractive and won't grab the headlines, these are the ones being discussed by Ohioans like you and me at the kitchen table every night. Addressing these challenges is critical to securing Ohio's long-term growth and prosperity.

Modernizing Ohio's economy is pivotal for staying competitive in the 21st century, demanding innovation, technology integration, and strategic planning. The weight of high taxes falls heavily on the shoulders of hard-working and middle-class Ohioans and their families, creating a constant struggle to

make ends meet. For those tirelessly striving to provide for their loved ones, excessive taxation means sacrificing basic necessities and essential comforts. Additionally, the lack of affordable housing compounds these challenges, impacting the overall well-being of Ohioans and hindering their economic mobility. Effectively addressing these issues will be essential for fostering a resilient and thriving future for all Ohioans.

What, if any, changes would you support to Ohio's income tax, property tax, or local levy structures?

Teska:

I support eliminating State Income Tax.

McCullough:

When it comes to changing Ohio's tax system, I believe we need to focus on reducing the heavy burden of high taxes, especially income and property taxes, along with local levies. I support lowering personal income taxes and making property tax reforms to ease the financial pressure on families dealing with high living costs. Additionally, I support exploring the potential elimination of the state income tax and commercial activity tax, provided careful consideration is given to alternative revenue sources and a phased approach is adopted to mitigate any potential instability. By striking a balance between tax relief and maintaining necessary state revenue, we can ensure sustainable fiscal policies that benefit both Ohioans and the state's economic landscape in the long run.

What is your read on the structure and effectiveness of the state's K-12 and higher education system and what changes, if any, would you advocate to improve it?

Teska:

I support school choice and a voucher program.

McCullough:

The future of our state and nation depends on the quality of the teaching and learning of our schools today. Education helps us to develop our potential as individuals by giving us a base of knowledge and the ability to learn. A good education also helps make us better citizens. Simply put, access to a good education is the gateway to the American dream. It is high time to get politicians out of the classroom and focus on common-sense solutions that have been proven to work. This means investing in our teachers, creating better (curricula), empowering our educators and school districts, and introducing competition into the system. All of these are keys to unlocking the full potential of the next generations. Let's get back to putting our children first and doing what's best for them.

What changes in funding or priority, if any, would you suggest for state infrastructure work (transportation or utility)?

Teska:

Ensuring the state of Ohio is providing for safe roads, bridges, and road access for all Ohioans and people visiting our state.

McCullough:

I believe we need to focus more on updating Ohio's infrastructure, especially our transportation systems. This means fixing roads, bridges, and digital networks so all Ohioans can travel and connect more easily. By investing in these improvements, we can create jobs, attract businesses, and improve the lives of all Ohioans. It is also crucial for us to prioritize updating our utilities, especially those related to energy. With the growing demand for energy and electricity, we must invest in modernizing our infrastructure to meet these needs effectively. By updating our energy-related utilities, such as power plants, transmission lines, and distribution networks, we can ensure Ohioans have access to reliable and affordable energy supplies.

What is your position on abortion legality and what do you see as the legislature's role on the topic in light of Issue 1′s passage?

Teska:

I believe that taxpayer money should not go to the funding of Planned Parenthood or facilities that provide abortions.

McCullough:

I firmly believe in protecting life in all its forms. From conception to death, every human deserves dignity, respect, and the opportunity to thrive.

We must also acknowledge legislation alone cannot fully resolve the complex issue of abortion. Instead, fostering a culture that genuinely cares for

life at all stages is crucial. We can do this by supporting struggling families, providing resources for young parents, and simplifying and improving the adoption process.

This process can be daunting and often leaves children caught in a bureaucratic system that fails to prioritize their well-being. Additionally, it's imperative to respect our senior citizens. Ohio's life expectancy and mortality rates are near the bottom of the country, highlighting the need for better healthcare and social support systems for seniors. These steps are crucial to creating a more compassionate and supportive society.

What is your position on recreational marijuana legality and what state policies would you support following Issue 2′s passage?

Teska:

I do not support legal marijuana.

McCullough:

Following the passage of Issue 2, the Statehouse must demonstrate a commitment to respecting the voters' wishes. Collaboration and cooperation are essential as lawmakers navigate the complexities of this issue and devise a comprehensive plan. Looking at how other states have successfully implemented similar measures can provide valuable insights and serve as a model for crafting effective policies. Furthermore, treating marijuana as a legitimate business opportunity requires careful regulation and oversight to ensure public safety and responsible consumption. By prioritizing the voters' preferences and adopting a pragmatic approach to regulation, lawmakers can effectively address the legalization of recreational marijuana while fostering a responsible industry.

------

