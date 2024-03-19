Election 2024 live results: How Donald Trump and Joe Biden did in Ohio's primary

Joe Biden and Donald Trump won decisive victories in early state primaries, all but ensuring a rematch in November's presidential election.

Ohio voters are next, and while Tuesday's results may not significantly impact the race, plenty of consequential contests across the state will bring people to the polls.

Check back throughout the night for live results from the presidential primary. We'll also have results from across the state as those numbers come in.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Live results: How did Donald Trump, Joe Biden do in Ohio's primary?