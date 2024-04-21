Election 2024: Here's your voter's guide for the May 4 election
On May 4, 2024, some Texas public entities, like cities and school districts, will hold joint elections. Find out what’s on the ballot, early voting locations, Election Day voting locations and other information for voters in Nueces, San Patricio, Aransas and Kleberg counties.
WHAT ARE THE KEY DATES?
The last day to register to vote was Thursday, April 4.
Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and ends Tuesday, April 30.
If you are voting by mail, your application to vote by mail must be received (not postmarked) by Tuesday, April 23. Mail ballots must be received by Saturday, May 4.
Election Day is Saturday, May 4.
AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?
You can check on the Texas Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote. You'll need some basic information like name, date of birth and county to check your status.
WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS
State law requires registered voters to present one of seven forms of identification in order to vote in person at a polling location. They include:
Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
Texas personal identification card issued by DPS
Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS
United States military identification card containing person's photograph
United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph
United States passport
CAN I VOTE BY MAIL?
The state of Texas only allows registered voters to cast a mail-in ballot in certain circumstances. To be able to vote by mail in Texas you must meet one of the below requirements:
be 65 years or older
be disabled
be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance
be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or
be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible. If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then mail it to the election administrator in your county.
If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then hand deliver it to the election administrator in your county not later than the 11th day before Election Day. Voters must provide either their Texas Identification, TXDL, EIC number; OR the last four digits of their Social Security number on both their ballot application and carrier envelope. Your application and/or ballot will be rejected if the information is not provided or does not match the information on file.
NUECES COUNTYCounty Clerk Kara Sands901 Leopard St., 2nd Floor, Room 201Corpus Christi, TX 78401
SAN PATRICIO COUNTYElections Administrator Pamela Hill410 W. Market St.,Sinton, TX 78387
ARANSAS COUNTYElections Administrator Kevin A. Stroud602 East Concho St.Rockport, TX 78382
KLEBERG COUNTYCounty Clerk Salvador "Sonny" Barrera III700 E. Kleberg Ave.Kingsville, TX 78363
EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS
Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and ends Tuesday, April 30.
Nueces County
Nueces County voters may cast their ballots at the following vote centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29-30.
Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard St.
Banquete ISD Boardroom, 4339 Fourth St,. Banquete
Bishop Multipurpose Building, 115 Ash St., Bishop
Briscoe King Pavilion, 15820 Park Road 22
Calallen ISD Administration Building, 4205 Wildcat Drive
Carroll High School - Old Campus, 5301 Weber Road
Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center,5151 McArdle Road
Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road
Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive
Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.
Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown
Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.
San Patricio County
San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Aransas Pass election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.
Aransas Pass Civic Center Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass
San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Gregory election from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30 at the following location.
Gregory City Hall Community Center, 308 Ayers St., Gregory
San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Ingleside election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.
Humble Station Community Center, 2821 Main St., Ingleside
San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Sinton and Sinton ISD elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.
San Patricio County Elections Office, 410 W. Market St., Sinton
San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the Taft ISD election from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30 at the following locations.
Julia M. Alvarado Center, 110 Allende St., Taft
Woodroe Petty Elementary, 401 Peach St., Taft
Taft High School (Administration Office), 502 Rincon Road, Taft
Aransas County
Aransas County voters may cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.
Aransas County Elections & Voter Registration Building, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport
Kleberg County
Kleberg County voters voting in the City of Kingsville election must cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.
Kingsville City Hall, 400 W. King Ave. Kingsville
Kleberg County voters voting in the Kingsville ISD election must cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.
School Admin. Building, 207 N. Third St., Kingsville
ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS
Nueces County
Registered voters must cast their ballots at from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the following locations:
Coming soon
San Patricio County
San Patricio County registered voters must cast their ballots in the following election locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6:
CITY OF ARANSAS PASS
Aransas Pass Civic Center Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass
CITY OF GREGORY
Gregory City Hall Community Center, 308 Ayers St., Gregory
CITY OF INGLESIDE
Humble Station Community Center, 2821 Main St., Ingleside
CITY OF SINTON AND SINTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
San Patricio County Elections Office, 410 W. Market St., Sinton
TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
Julia M. Alvarado Center, 110 Allende St., Taft
Aransas County
Aransas County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following vote center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6:
Elections & Voter Registration Building, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport
Kleberg County
Kleberg County registered voters must cast their ballot in the precinct where they are registered to vote (listed on Voter ID card), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
Precincts 24 & 41: Martinez Event Center, 1000 West Corral Ave., Kingsville
Precincts 22, 23, 32, & 44: School Admin. Building, 207 N. Third St., Kingsville
Precinct 43: Early Voting Annex Office, 720 E. King Ave., Kingsville
Precinct 42: Gillett Intermediate School, 1007 N. 17th St., Kingsville
Precincts 11, 13, & 14: Harvey Elementary School, 1301 E. Kenedy Ave., Kingsville
Precincts 12, 21, 31, & 33: H.M. King High School, 2210 S. Brahma Blvd., Kingsville
Precinct 21: Knights of Columbus Hall Council 3389, 320 Gen. Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville
WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?
Nueces County
NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 1
Vote for one
Tony Alcoser
Floyd "Andy" Anderson
James Magill
Mark Lawing Sr.
NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 2
Vote for One
Joseph E. Titlebaum
John M. Cudd
Corbett "Butch" Pool
NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 3
Vote for One
Ed Bennett
Glenna Elliff
Shirley "Mayday" Madej
Ken L. Baker
BANQUETE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSITION
The issuance of an amount not to exceed $48,445,000 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district with priority given to the construction and equipment of a new Junior High School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
BISHOP CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSITION A
The issuance of $20,000,000 in bonds for school facilities and school buses, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
PROPOSITION B
The issuance of $8,000,000 in bonds for school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
CALALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
PROPOSITION A
The issuance of $12,573,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of Phil Danaher Stadium, Steve Chapman Stadium and Ladycat Softball Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY
CITY OF ARANSAS PASS
COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE 2
Jason Knight*
COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE 4
Vickie Abrego*
J.R. "Randy" Haskins
CITY OF GREGORY
MAYOR
Write-in candidate
COUNCIL MEMBER
Vote for none, one or two.
Pablo Martinez*
Christopher Flores*
Dominick Hernandez
Angela Saenz-Arevalo
CITY OF INGLESIDE
MAYOR
Ricardo Treviño
Pedro Oscar Adame*
COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #2
David Pruitt*
COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #4
Tracy Long*
COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #6
John J. Salinas*
INGLESIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE I
RayLee Rodriguez*
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE II
Keith Hill
Julie Mauch*
School Trustee Place III
Ruben Barron*
Elaine Edison Rodgers
CITY OF SINTON
PROPOSITION A
The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Sinton at the rate of 1/4% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.
Yes
No
TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
SCHOOL TRUSTEE
Vote for none, one, two or three
S. Jimmie Adame*
Johnny Franco
Manuel Banda*
Miranda Benedict
Johnny Carvajal*
PROPOSITION A
The issuance of an amount not to exceed $47,900,000 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.
For
Against
ARANSAS COUNTY
ROCKPORT-FULTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
TRUSTEE, PLACE 3
Lacey Garza
Nikki Yarnall
TRUSTEE, PLACE 6
Michaela Alston*
KLEBERG COUNTY
CITY OF KINGSVILLE
MAYOR
Dianne Leubert
Sam Fugate*
Ann Marie Torres
CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #1
Rose Marie Damron
Edna Lopez*
CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #2
Andrew Robert Mendez
Norma Nelda Alvarez*
CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #3
Marty Ontiveros
Krystal (Seidel) Emery
Hector M. Hinojosa*
CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #4
Leo Alarcon
Elizabeth "Liz" Ramos
KINGSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 4
David R. Garcia*
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 5
Norma Mancías-Prado
Joseph Ruiz*
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 6
Jacob Perez Ill
SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 7
Delma Salinas*
This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Election 2024: Here's your voter's guide for the May 4 election