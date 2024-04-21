Election 2024: Here's your voter's guide for the May 4 election

On May 4, 2024, some Texas public entities, like cities and school districts, will hold joint elections. Find out what’s on the ballot, early voting locations, Election Day voting locations and other information for voters in Nueces, San Patricio, Aransas and Kleberg counties.

WHAT ARE THE KEY DATES?

The last day to register to vote was Thursday, April 4.

Early voting begins Monday, April 22 and ends Tuesday, April 30.

If you are voting by mail, your application to vote by mail must be received (not postmarked) by Tuesday, April 23. Mail ballots must be received by Saturday, May 4.

Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

AM I REGISTERED TO VOTE?

You can check on the Texas Secretary of State website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/ to see if you are registered to vote. You'll need some basic information like name, date of birth and county to check your status.

WHAT TO BRING TO THE POLLS

State law requires registered voters to present one of seven forms of identification in order to vote in person at a polling location. They include:

Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by DPS

Texas license to carry a handgun issued by DPS

United States military identification card containing person's photograph

United States citizenship certificate containing the person's photograph

United States passport

Mary Alice Ramos holds up a sticker she received after voting at former Carroll High School campus polling location on Primary Election Day, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

CAN I VOTE BY MAIL?

The state of Texas only allows registered voters to cast a mail-in ballot in certain circumstances. To be able to vote by mail in Texas you must meet one of the below requirements:

be 65 years or older

be disabled

be out of the county on Election Day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance

be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or

be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible. If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then mail it to the election administrator in your county.

If you meet one of these requirements and are registered to vote, download the application from the Texas Secretary of State’s website here, then hand deliver it to the election administrator in your county not later than the 11th day before Election Day. Voters must provide either their Texas Identification, TXDL, EIC number; OR the last four digits of their Social Security number on both their ballot application and carrier envelope. Your application and/or ballot will be rejected if the information is not provided or does not match the information on file.

NUECES COUNTYCounty Clerk Kara Sands901 Leopard St., 2nd Floor, Room 201Corpus Christi, TX 78401

SAN PATRICIO COUNTYElections Administrator Pamela Hill410 W. Market St.,Sinton, TX 78387

ARANSAS COUNTYElections Administrator Kevin A. Stroud602 East Concho St.Rockport, TX 78382

KLEBERG COUNTYCounty Clerk Salvador "Sonny" Barrera III700 E. Kleberg Ave.Kingsville, TX 78363

EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS

Nueces County

Nueces County voters may cast their ballots at the following vote centers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 29-30.

Nueces County Courthouse, 910 Leopard St.

Banquete ISD Boardroom, 4339 Fourth St,. Banquete

Bishop Multipurpose Building, 115 Ash St., Bishop

Briscoe King Pavilion, 15820 Park Road 22

Calallen ISD Administration Building, 4205 Wildcat Drive

Carroll High School - Old Campus, 5301 Weber Road

Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center,5151 McArdle Road

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Road

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Drive

Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.

Johnny Calderon Building, 710 East Main St., Robstown

Veterans Memorial High School, 3750 Cimarron Blvd.

San Patricio County

San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Aransas Pass election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.

Aransas Pass Civic Center Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass

San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Gregory election from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30 at the following location.

Gregory City Hall Community Center, 308 Ayers St., Gregory

San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Ingleside election from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.

Humble Station Community Center, 2821 Main St., Ingleside

San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the City of Sinton and Sinton ISD elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22; April 24-26; and April 30; and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 23 and April 29 at the following location.

San Patricio County Elections Office, 410 W. Market St., Sinton

San Patricio County voters may cast their ballots for the Taft ISD election from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30 at the following locations.

Julia M. Alvarado Center, 110 Allende St., Taft

Woodroe Petty Elementary, 401 Peach St., Taft

Taft High School (Administration Office), 502 Rincon Road, Taft

Aransas County

Aransas County voters may cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.

Aransas County Elections & Voter Registration Building, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport

Kleberg County

Kleberg County voters voting in the City of Kingsville election must cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.

Kingsville City Hall, 400 W. King Ave. Kingsville

Kleberg County voters voting in the Kingsville ISD election must cast their ballots at the following location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22-26 and April 29-30.

School Admin. Building, 207 N. Third St., Kingsville

ELECTION DAY VOTING LOCATIONS

Nueces County

Registered voters must cast their ballots at from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 1 at the following locations:

Coming soon

San Patricio County

San Patricio County registered voters must cast their ballots in the following election locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6:

CITY OF ARANSAS PASS

Aransas Pass Civic Center Lightning Whelk Room, 700 W. Wheeler Ave., Aransas Pass

CITY OF GREGORY

Gregory City Hall Community Center, 308 Ayers St., Gregory

CITY OF INGLESIDE

Humble Station Community Center, 2821 Main St., Ingleside

CITY OF SINTON AND SINTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

San Patricio County Elections Office, 410 W. Market St., Sinton

TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Julia M. Alvarado Center, 110 Allende St., Taft

Aransas County

Aransas County registered voters may cast their ballot at the following vote center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6:

Elections & Voter Registration Building, 602 E. Concho St., Rockport

Kleberg County

Kleberg County registered voters must cast their ballot in the precinct where they are registered to vote (listed on Voter ID card), from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

Precincts 24 & 41: Martinez Event Center, 1000 West Corral Ave., Kingsville

Precincts 22, 23, 32, & 44: School Admin. Building, 207 N. Third St., Kingsville

Precinct 43: Early Voting Annex Office, 720 E. King Ave., Kingsville

Precinct 42: Gillett Intermediate School, 1007 N. 17th St., Kingsville

Precincts 11, 13, & 14: Harvey Elementary School, 1301 E. Kenedy Ave., Kingsville

Precincts 12, 21, 31, & 33: H.M. King High School, 2210 S. Brahma Blvd., Kingsville

Precinct 21: Knights of Columbus Hall Council 3389, 320 Gen. Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

Nueces County

NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 1

Vote for one

Tony Alcoser

Floyd "Andy" Anderson

James Magill

Mark Lawing Sr.

NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 2

Vote for One

Joseph E. Titlebaum

John M. Cudd

Corbett "Butch" Pool

NUECES COUNTY APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD OF DIRECTORS, AT-LARGE PLACE 3

Vote for One

Ed Bennett

Glenna Elliff

Shirley "Mayday" Madej

Ken L. Baker

BANQUETE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

PROPOSITION

The issuance of an amount not to exceed $48,445,000 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district with priority given to the construction and equipment of a new Junior High School, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

BISHOP CONSOLIDATED INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $20,000,000 in bonds for school facilities and school buses, and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

PROPOSITION B

The issuance of $8,000,000 in bonds for school stadium facilities and the levy of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

CALALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

PROPOSITION A

The issuance of $12,573,000 of bonds by the Calallen Independent School District for the construction, renovation, improvement and equipment of Phil Danaher Stadium, Steve Chapman Stadium and Ladycat Softball Stadium, and levying the tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY

CITY OF ARANSAS PASS

COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE 2

Jason Knight*

COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE 4

Vickie Abrego*

J.R. "Randy" Haskins

CITY OF GREGORY

MAYOR

Write-in candidate

COUNCIL MEMBER

Vote for none, one or two.

Pablo Martinez*

Christopher Flores*

Dominick Hernandez

Angela Saenz-Arevalo

CITY OF INGLESIDE

MAYOR

Ricardo Treviño

Pedro Oscar Adame*

COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #2

David Pruitt*

COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #4

Tracy Long*

COUNCIL MEMBER PLACE #6

John J. Salinas*

INGLESIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE I

RayLee Rodriguez*

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE II

Keith Hill

Julie Mauch*

School Trustee Place III

Ruben Barron*

Elaine Edison Rodgers

CITY OF SINTON

PROPOSITION A

The reauthorization of the local sales and use tax in the City of Sinton at the rate of 1/4% to continue providing revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The tax expires on the fourth anniversary of the date of this election unless the imposition of the tax is reauthorized.

Yes

No

TAFT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

SCHOOL TRUSTEE

Vote for none, one, two or three

S. Jimmie Adame*

Johnny Franco

Manuel Banda*

Miranda Benedict

Johnny Carvajal*

PROPOSITION A

The issuance of an amount not to exceed $47,900,000 school building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition, and equipment of school buildings in the district, and the levying and imposition of taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds and the costs of any credit agreements. This is a property tax increase.

For

Against

ARANSAS COUNTY

ROCKPORT-FULTON INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

TRUSTEE, PLACE 3

Lacey Garza

Nikki Yarnall

TRUSTEE, PLACE 6

Michaela Alston*

KLEBERG COUNTY

CITY OF KINGSVILLE

MAYOR

Dianne Leubert

Sam Fugate*

Ann Marie Torres

CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #1

Rose Marie Damron

Edna Lopez*

CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #2

Andrew Robert Mendez

Norma Nelda Alvarez*

CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #3

Marty Ontiveros

Krystal (Seidel) Emery

Hector M. Hinojosa*

CITY COMMISSIONER PLACE #4

Leo Alarcon

Elizabeth "Liz" Ramos

KINGSVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 4

David R. Garcia*

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 5

Norma Mancías-Prado

Joseph Ruiz*

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 6

Jacob Perez Ill

SCHOOL TRUSTEE PLACE 7

Delma Salinas*

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Election 2024: Here's your voter's guide for the May 4 election