ELECTION 2024 'My civic duty': Local voters slowly visit polling places for primary election

Apr. 24—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Even though primary elections often draw fewer voters than general elections, Moxham resident Ronald King said Tuesday that it's important to vote in every election.

"I'm going to be on my phone all day telling people to vote," he said.

King scrolled through messages he had sent to family and friends, reminding them to take part in their civic duty on Tuesday during the Pennsylvania primaries.

But he was dismayed when he showed up to vote at St. Patrick Catholic Church in the Moxham section of Johnstown and there was nobody waiting to go in.

"Normally, you see people here," King said, gesturing to an empty sidewalk. "I just want people to go out and vote."

Several polling places across the area saw slow turnouts throughout the morning and early afternoon.

According to States United Democracy Center, 39.59% of Pennsylvania voters turned out for the primary election and 70.11% for the general election in 2016; 31.85% cast ballots in the primary and 76.07% came out for the general in 2020.

Across the country, roughly one-third as many voters show up for primary elections as for general elections, the nonprofit states.

King said he voted for President Joe Biden because he's a registered Democrat, but that doesn't mean he dislikes former President Donald Trump.

He put his support behind the sitting president, he said, because he thinks Biden has the experience to help the country at this turbulent time.

Inflation and immigration were key subjects on area voters' minds Tuesday during this presidential election year. Biden and Trump are the presumptive Democratic and Republican nominees, respectively.

Estay Green, 77, said the Southern border was a concern for him.

Andrea Mehalko, 60, agreed. She said the country can't have an "open border," and that's why she came out to vote.

"I'm trying to make a difference," Mehalko said. "I want things to change."

She expressed dissatisfaction with Biden's administration and wants Trump back in office. As for the criminal charges against Trump, she said she doesn't believe they are credible.

"I just hope and pray Trump wins," Tami Kubat said. She voted with her husband, Jim, at the Blacklick Township Municipal Building Tuesday.

Kubat said she had "serious concerns" about the Biden administration, but did not go into detail. She said it's important to vote in every election, and her husband agreed.

"You've got to get your vote to count," Jim Kubat said.

Daniel Allen, 43, who cast his ballot at the Westmont Grove, shared a similar sentiment. He said that voters are "stuck" with the presidential candidates in the primary, but it's good to support those running for regional, state and federal seats.

"I always do my civic duty," he said. "I always vote."

A local campaign gaining attention was in Pennsylvania's 72nd District, in which longtime state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, is facing Republican challenger Amy Bradley, president and CEO of the Cambria Regional Chamber.

King said he voted for Burns because he appreciates what the representative has done for the area.

In the 14th Congressional District, which includes part of Somerset County, Democratic candidates Chris Dziados and Ken Bach were competing for the nomination to face Chief Deputy Whip U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Washington. Dziados was the projected winner.

Cambria County Commissioner Thomas Chernisky continued his longtime tradition of congratulating first-time voters on Tuesday. He has participated in this tradition since 2012, rotating to different locations throughout the county each year.

He visited Forest Hills High School to talk to five seniors about the importance of voting and encourage them to educate themselves on the candidates.

"I'm glad they're registered to vote, No. 1, and I'm glad they are exercising their right to vote," Chernisky said.

Chernisky said two students at Forest Hills had voted prior to school and the others were going afterward. He said the students "seem to have a positive attitude."