Election 2024: Biden wins Ohio Democratic presidential primary for president

President Joe Biden won Ohio’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, the Associated Press projected.

Biden and former President Donald Trump both exceeded the number of delegates needed to secure their respective nominations, News Center 7 previously reported.

There were three candidates on the Democratic ballot: Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, an author and activist.

There are nine candidates on the Republican ballot, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. All but Trump have left the race.

