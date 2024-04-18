Election 2024: Beaver, Lawrence primaries to be full of uncontested races Tuesday

As communities in Pennsylvania prepare for the primary election Tuesday, it may not take long for local voters to make their decisions for several nominees at the polls.

Beaver County voters will notice that many of the local races for state offices will be unopposed during this year's primary election, meaning an almost assured victory for those running for their party's nomination. While there is the potential for write-in candidates to take these spots, the candidates featured on either side of local races on Tuesday morning will likely be who appears on the ballot during the general election in November.

Local races in Tuesday's primary election include:

17th Congressional District Democrats: Chris Deluzio Republicans: Rob Mercuri

PA-47 State Senate Seat Democrats: No Candidate Republicans: Elder Vogel

PA-14 State House Seat Republicans: Roman Kozak Democrats: Kenya Johns

PA-15 State House Seat Democrats: Ashlee Caul Republicans: John Kail

PA-16 State House Seat Democrats: Rob Matzie Republicans: Michael Perich



According to election officials, the polls for the primary will open at 7 a.m. and close by 8 p.m. on April 23. The final day to request a mail-in ballot was April 16 and all of these ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, but ballots for military and absentee overseas voters will be accepted until April 30.

To find local polling stations, community members can visit the Department of State's website to use their Polling Place Search Tool.

The last day to register for November's general election will be Monday, Oct. 21, and requests for absentee or mail-in ballots must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 29. Election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 5, and mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Beaver, Lawrence county primaries to be full of uncontested races