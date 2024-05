May 2—After about seven hours of deliberation, jurors sentenced Jerry Elders to the death penalty for the April 14, 2021, kidnapping and shooting death of Burleson resident Robin Waddell.

Elders on that same morning also shot Burleson Police Officer Joshua Lott three times after Lott conducted a traffic stop on Elders' vehicle. Lott was rushed to the hospital and survived.

Jurors found Elders guilty of capital murder on April 20 after two weeks of a trial.