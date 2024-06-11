Elderly woman sexually battered inside her home in Reddick; attacker remains at large

Marion County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who sexually battered an elderly woman inside her Reddick residence over the weekend.

Sheriff Billy Woods said in the agency's Facebook post that the incident occurred at midnight Sunday.

The 91-year-old victim was asleep when she woke up and noticed the intruder sneaking through her home. Woods said the woman was beaten and sexually battered.

Deputies are asking anyone with any information about this attack to call them at (352) 732-9111, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or go to www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

