Elderly woman missing after walking away from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for an elderly woman who walked away from a home in Whitehaven Saturday afternoon.

Memphis Police issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Annette Moore Saturday night.

According to police, Moore was last seen walking in the 3600 block of Elvis Cove at 4 p.m. Saturday. Police say Moore has been diagnosed with dementia.

Memphis Police say Moore was last seen wearing an olive-green coat, green sweatshirt with the words “Branson Missouri” in white lettering on the front, green jogging pants, and beige New Balance shoes with leopard print.

Anyone who has seen Moore or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677

