Elderly Woman Gored By Bison In Yellowstone National Park

An elderly woman was seriously injured after she was gored by a bison last week at Yellowstone National Park.

The unidentified 83-year-old from Greenville, South Carolina, was near the Storm Point Trail at Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming on June 1 when she encountered the wild bison, the National Park Service said in a statement.

Park officials said the bison was defending its space when it “came within a few feet of the woman and lifted her about a foot off the ground with its horns.”

The woman sustained “serious injuries” and was taken to a nearby medical clinic, and then flown by helicopter to a hospital across the state line in Idaho, according to park officials.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal, according to the NPS.

Last month, an Idaho man was injured after he allegedly kicked a bison. Authorities charged 40-year-old Clarence Yoder with being under the influence of alcohol following his arrest near a park entrance in Montana. And in 2023, another woman was gored at the park.

The parks service warned that bison are “unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”

Related...