Elderly wom found dead in Northampton condo after tip to police. DA is investigating

Bucks County authorities are releasing little information about the death of an elderly woman in the Holland section of Northampton.

Township police called the investigation active on Monday, the day after the unidentified woman was found in her Beacon Hill Drive condo in the Beacon Hill section of Village Shires.

The Bucks County Coroner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

Northampton Township Police and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the death of a Holland woman in the Beacon Hill section of the Village Shires development after the woman was found dead in her home on Sunday June 16, 2024.

Police were dispatched to the woman’s home on Sunday afternoon for a well-being check and when officers entered they found the resident dead, Northampton police posted on the department’s Facebook Page.

“There is no danger to the community,” the Facebook post said.

Bucks County District Attorney’s spokesman Manuel Gamiz confirmed the office is involved in the ongoing death investigation, but like Northampton police, declined to release additional information.

Northampton police reportedly were prompted to check on the woman after receiving a call from the Metro D.C. Police Department to do a welfare check, according to Channel 6 Action News.

Neighbors told Action News the woman recently turned 82 and she lived in the condo with her son.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Reporter Jo Ciavaglia can be reached at jciavaglia@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Northampton police, Bucks County DA investigating death of elderly woman