Elderly widow loses entire $25K life savings to telephone scammers
An elderly widow lost her entire life savings of £19.7k ($25k) to telephone scammers. Susan Guthrie, 76, was conned out of her money by fraudsters who posed as Microsoft employees and talked her into depositing the money into their account. They convinced her account had been hacked and unless she transferred the money, it was at risk of being stolen. Susan, of Mesa, Arizona, USA, said: "I felt credible about the scammers and I felt assured that they would take care of the problem. "Once I found out I was devastated. I felt really foolish."