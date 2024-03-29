Elderly victim hospitalized after being struck by car in Worcester, police say

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Worcester on Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Park Avenue and Parker Street around noontime for a report of a person struck by a vehicle. Arriving officers say they found an elderly male victim suffering from injuries.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by the Worcester Police Department.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

