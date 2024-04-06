Elderly person dies in Modesto mobile home fire

(FOX40.COM) — An elderly person is dead after being found by first responders in a mobile home that was on fire.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Modesto and Stanislaus Consolidated firefighters said they responded to 9-1-1 calls about a residential working structure fire on the 3900 block of Central Avenue in Ceres. Callers reported a mobile home on fire with a person possibly still inside.

Upon arrival, the Modesto Fire Department saw fire coming from a mobile home. Firefighters said they performed a search, found an elderly occupant, and removed the occupant. Paramedic crews provided medical care and transported the occupant to a local hospital, however, the occupant was later pronounced dead.

Officials said the fire was quickly extinguished before the fire could spread to other mobile homes nearby and the cause is under investigation.

