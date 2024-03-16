Elderly pedestrian hit, killed in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) were on the scene of a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

Officials responded to the accident in the 800 block of Widewater Rd. at about 12:59 p.m. There, they discovered a 72-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car.

She was pronounced dead shortly after the units arrived.

SCSO said that the woman went outside to check her mailbox when a driver traveling east on Widewater Rd. hit her.

The driver remained on scene and was not injured.

The 72-year-old was identified as Shelley Moncure, of Stafford.

