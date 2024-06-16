Elderly man and woman shot, wounded in park in Brownsville, Brooklyn

An elderly man and woman were shot and wounded in a park in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood, which has seen its homicide rate triple this year, police said Sunday.

The 70-year-old man and 71-year-old woman were shot in Livonia Park near Livonia Ave. and Powell St. about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police said. An NYPD spokesman couldn’t say if they were the intended targets.

The woman was shot once in her right leg and twice in her torso, while a bullet struck the man in his left leg.

Medics took both to Brookdale University Hospital in stable condition.

Cops have made no arrests.

Brownsville has seen 13 homicides this year through June 9, compared to four by the same time last year.

Shootings are up 81%, with 29 incidents so far this year compared to 16 in the same time period last year, according to NYPD statistics.