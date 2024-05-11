Elderly man shot multiple times in front of local library

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in downtown Akron on Saturday morning.

According to police, the 70-year-old man was shot multiple times “at or near” a bus stop in front of the Akron-Summit County downtown library on S. Main Street. The shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene and administered first aid to the victim while others swarmed the area searching for the shooter.

“As the investigation unfolded, officers gathered additional information, which included a physical description of the suspect, and began combing the surrounding area. About 5 minutes after the shooting, officers tracked the suspect to the area of Park and Summit Streets, where he was taken into custody without incident,” read a Saturday morning press release.

The names of the victim and suspect have not yet been released.

The victim is described as having “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

The suspect is said to be a 30-year-old male. It’s not clear yet what led up to the shooting.

