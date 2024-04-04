Elderly man missing out of Groveton, DPS said

GROVETON, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help to find 72-year-old man who went missing last Monday.

Photo courtesy of Texas DPS.

W J Wallace was last seen on 214 W First St in Groveton at around midnight on March 25, DPS said.

Wallace is an African American elderly man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt, brown pants, white shoes and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onalaska Police Department at 936-646-5676.

