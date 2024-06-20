Elderly man killed after being hit by a Shreveport Police car

An elderly man was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Shreveport Police car.

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office released the name of the Shreveport man involved in the accident.

Early Jun 20, Charles Page, 60, was struck by a police car in the intersection of Line Avenue and East 70th Street.

According to police, the patrol officer was driving eastbound on East 70th Street when the officer struck Page, who was present in the roadway. Police said Page was dressed in dark clothing and that area has poor visibility.

According to the coroner's officer, Page was transported Ochsner LSU Health where he succumbed to his injuries at 1:02 a.m.

Shreveport Police Department is still investigating this incident.

Shreveport Police Department released a statement, stating, "the SPD extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into this tragic incident."

