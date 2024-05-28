Elderly Man Gets Pick-Pocketed Outside Grocery Store: Cops

An elderly man finishes grocery shopping and as he wheels his cart to the car, a thief snatches up his wallet from his back pocket. The three men involved in the crime then used the credit cards to buy hundreds of dollars worth of gift cards at a Fred Meyer Supermarket in Portland, Oregon, police say. Investigators say the thieves tried their scheme on other unsuspecting shoppers as well and believe there are more victims out there. Inside Edition Digital has more.

View comments