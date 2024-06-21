Elderly Man Dead, Wife in Critical Condition After Being Stabbed at Rest Stop

Gary and Mary Weaver were both allegedly stabbed by suspect James Thompson Jr. during their vacation to Nebraska

Hall County Department of Corrections Suspect James Thompson Jr.

An elderly man was killed and his wife is in critical condition after they were victims in an attempted robbery on the morning of Wednesday, June 19, at a Nebraska highway rest stop, per a press release from Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Gary, 72, and Mary Weaver, 71, were both stabbed by the suspect, alleged to be James Thompson Jr., 22, around 7 a.m. on Wednesday at an Interstate 80 rest area. Thompson reportedly told the couple, “Give me the Jeep keys,” per a witness statement in the affidavit obtained by KSNB. The witness also alleges that Thompson went into the RV and then assaulted Mary outside the vehicle.

Additionally, per the affidavit, there was a dashcam video from a semi-trailer nearby that documents the suspect going inside the RV and making a stabbing motion. Then, the suspect went outside the vehicle and was seen stabbing Mary in the side of her head, according to the affidavit, per KSNB.

The couple both suffered knife wounds and were found bleeding by Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

They were then taken via ambulance to Grand Island Hospital. Gary was pronounced dead upon arrival. Authorities reported on Wednesday that Mary remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. An autopsy for Gary has been ordered.

The couple were traveling across Nebraska in their mobile home. They are originally from Eureka, Mo.

Getty Images Stock image of crime scene barricade covering.

Before authorities arrived at the scene, the “lone suspect,” fled by vehicle, per the press release. However, officers were able to get a description of the suspect, according to an affidavit, per KSNB.

The suspect was chased by the Nebraska State Patrol before he drove his vehicle into the Platte River. The state troopers then used a police dog to locate Thompson, who was arrested 30 minutes later, per the Associated Press.

Once located, Thompson was taken into custody at Hall County jail. He faces numerous charges, including felony murder, attempted murder, first-degree assault, robbery, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempted theft by unlawful taking, fleeing in a vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, stop sign violation and failure to signal.

On Thursday, June 20, Judge Art Wetzel ordered Thompson to be held without bond. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled for July 9. An investigation is underway.

A representative for Hall County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for more information on Thursday.

