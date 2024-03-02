Elderly man dead in drowning at West Point Lake

Authorities in Troup County say a man has died following a drowning at West Point Lake on Saturday morning.

Authorities say they received a call of a possible drowning on West Point Lake near the Whitewater Access area at 9:17 on Saturday morning.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office says while deputies and other first responders were responding, they were told that the victim had fallen off the front of a boat and had been pulled from the water by his wife and other boaters who were in the area.

Once the victim was recovered from the water, they attempted CPR on the victim until responding units arrived and took over care.

Authorities say lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the victim died on scene.

The victim is a 83 year old male from Carrollton, Georgia. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

