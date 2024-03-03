Elderly man brutally beaten after being lured into trap by woman promising romance

A 73-year-old man, who followed a woman to her home thinking he was going to have a romantic moment, was attacked and robbed by the woman's ex-boyfriend, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

It turned out that Chelsea Wright, 34, of Holly Hill, and her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Marks, 33, of Ormond Beach, had planned to lure the unsuspecting man away from a Daytona Beach bar to rob him, sheriff's investigators said.

Wright was arrested on Feb. 23 and charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and violation of probation.

She was being held Sunday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

Marks was arrested on March 1 and charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated battery on a person 65 years old or older, three counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, no proof of insurance, expired vehicle registration, and careless driving.

He was in the Volusia County Branch Jail Sunday without bail.

Robbed after threesome DeLand woman accused of luring robbery victim via threesome

Meeting at bar

Wright met the 73-year-old man at a Daytona Beach bar and talked about a romantic relationship, and suggested the man follow her home in his vehicle, sheriff's investigators said.

At one point, as they traveled to Wright's home, the woman stopped to pick up someone, later identified as Marks, from the side of the road. She continued driving, with the victim following, then stopped and dropped off Marks near a home in the Plantation Pines subdivision on State Road 40. The victim then got out of his car and approached Wright’s vehicle, detectives said.

That’s when Marks reappeared, hitting the victim in the head with a hard metal object, and continuing to beat him when he fell to the ground in a fetal position. Marks then stole the victim’s wallet and fled. Wright fled, too, leaving the victim bleeding on the ground, investigators said.

Head injuries, eye swollen shut

Just before 5 a.m. Feb. 22, the elderly man was brought to the hospital where he said he had been struck multiple times with a metal object and robbed of his wallet somewhere in the Plantation Pines neighborhood, investigators said.

Medical staff called police to report the incident, detectives said.

The victim was treated for numerous injuries to his head, torso, and arms, with significant lacerations to his head requiring staples, and his eye was swollen shut, sheriff's detectives said.

Claims woman with Alzheimer's attacked victim

Soon after the investigation began, detectives who been began conducting surveillance on Wright, pulled her over for a traffic infraction. Drugs were found in Wright's vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

When Wright was interviewed, she told detectives that the attacker was an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s who she picked up on the side of the road, investigators said.

Detectives identified Andrew Marks as Wright’s associate and ex-boyfriend who was involved in the robbery. Text messages showed Wright and Marks planned to lure the elderly man to where he was attacked and robbed, detectives said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man robbed after woman who promised him romance leads him into trap