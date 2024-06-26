Elderly man arrested for wife’s murder in Orange County

An elderly man was arrested after his wife was found shot to death in Orange County.

The suspect was identified as John Kort, 85, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

On June 23, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on the 2300 block of North Towner Street in Santa at around 11:53 p.m.

Arriving officers found John’s wife, Nancy Kort, 70, with multiple gunshot wounds to her upper torso. Despite lifesaving efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives believed the deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic violence altercation between the couple.

John was arrested at the scene on murder charges. The circumstances leading up to the woman’s death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Santa Ana Police Homicide Detectives at 714-245-8390.

Anonymous tips can be provided to OC Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227 or online at occrimestoppers.org.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence and needs assistance, call 911 for emergencies or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or online at thehotline.org.

