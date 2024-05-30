Elderly man accused of attempted murder following assault at Hesperia retirement community

A 76-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after an assault at a Hesperia retirement community left a victim hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Stanley Eugene Brabant was arrested in connection with the alleged attack, which took place shortly after 1 p.m. at the Foremost Retirement Community, 17581 Sultana St. in Hesperia, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff's department officials and booking records.

Deputies were first summoned to the community due to a reported fight.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect assaulted the victim and the victim sustained major injuries," sheriff's officials said in a statement issued Wednesday. "The victim was transported to a trauma center for injuries and is currently in critical condition."

The Foremost Retirement Community, 17581 Sultana Street in Hesperia, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

A description of the victim, as well as further details regarding the alleged assault, were not available.

Bail for Brabant was set at $1 million, records show. He was scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7363.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Elderly man arrested following assault at Hesperia retirement community