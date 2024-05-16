Elderly man, 72, charged with meth distribution in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO — An elderly Waynesboro man suspected of dealing methamphetamine is behind bars following his arrest last week.

Bobby G. Miller, 72, is facing charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a stun gun (after being convicted of a felony).

Miller had been under investigation by the Waynesboro Police Department since mid-April before being pulled over during a traffic stop last week on May 9, according to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

Police said about 190 grams of meth were allegedly found concealed inside a hidden compartment in Miller's car. The meth had a street value of close to $4,000, based on police estimates.

An undisclosed amount of money was also seized from Miller's car, as was a stun gun, police said.

Miller allegedly traveled to Roanoke at least once every two weeks to meet his supplier, and police said he typically used his cell phone to text with his connection, according to the affidavit. A search warrant was issued for Miller's cell phone — which is being held at the Waynesboro Police Department's Cell Phone Lab — in an effort by authorities to examine his texts.

Court records show Miller was convicted 17 years ago in 2007 for meth distribution in Waynesboro. He received no prison time in that case.

Miller is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

