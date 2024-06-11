KINDERHOOK TWP. — Prosecutor Zack Stempien is expected to charge a 22-year-old Shawnee Shoals man with attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly ran down a neighbor couple with his truck Monday night.

The prosecutor said the driver drove his Ford Ranger truck into the grass as he headed out of Simco Drive to strike David Sluyter, 81, and his wife, Jill, 77, in front of their home about 7:30 p.m.

A Shanee Shoals couple were hit by a vehicle two houses south of this intersection Monday night off Coldwater Lake.

A neighbor near the corner of Kenaston and Simco drives heard the crash, saw the couple on the ground and called 911.

Lake Fire Medical First Responders found the woman with internal and head injuries.

The man suffered serious leg injuries. Stempien said he faced amputation.

A medical helicopter from Toledo responded to the fire station on S. Angola Road for pickup. The air ambulance flew the man to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne, where he remained under treatment on Tuesday.

LifeCare transported his wife to Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana, to wait for the availability of the Samaritan helicopter to transport her also to Parkview. She was conscious and talking.

Both were listed in critical condition.

Stempien said the man appeared to have mental health issues, allegedly telling Michigan State Police that a girl who he said was his fiancé had been molested by the older couple for a period of time. The girl denied that and said she only knew the charged man through another man.

Michigan State Police arrested the man in his truck.

Stempien expected to arraign the driver late Tuesday afternoon on the attempted murder charges.

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Elderly couple hit by truck in Kinderhook Twp.