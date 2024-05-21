Elderly Breaux Bridge couple hope to rebuild after severe storms destroyed home

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Breaux Bridge elderly couple asks for public’s help after their home was destroyed by severe storms.

Merline Batiste and Maxie Batiste’s longtime home was destroyed by severe storms last week. They say they were not home at the time of the severe weather, but says they are devastated. “My grandson comes on the weekend, so when I call and check up on him, he said Maw Maw he said the trailer is shaking.”

Batiste says she and her husband were on the way back home Thursday night from her granddaughter’s graduation when she received a call from her grandson, Nygul, that her trailer began to shake. A few moments later, her grandson called her again and said he was trapped after the strong winds destroyed the home. “He said, send for help and by the time I tried to get out there I called my daughter. I said Nygul is trapped in the trailer, my trailer is gone.

Batiste says Nygul was later rescued by crews, but says the damage to her home was too severe. Terrance St. Julien, the owner of Pay It Forward, lent a helping hand. He received a phone call about Batiste’s home being damaged and immediately offered to help them and paid for them to stay in a hotel in Lafayette. “I don’t know the situation I’m find myself in tomorrow. We just never know, so we should be there to help one another and that’s one of the things that god always commanded us to do, was to love and help one another.”

Batiste says while she and her husband are thankful to have a roof over her head, she says she misses her home.

Batiste tells me she and her husband say it will take a long time for their home to be rebuilt. If you would like to donate funds to support this family, email plendingahand@gmail.com. You can also contact them at 337-371-5722 or 337-280-2942.

