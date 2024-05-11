Elderly Akron man shot multiple times in downtown expected to live; police arrest suspect

Akron police arrested a 30-year-old man suspected of shooting a 70-year-old man multiple times in downtown Akron Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred on South Main Street in front of the Akron-Summit County Public Library, according to an Akron Police Department news release.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 10:18 a.m. and found the elderly man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police secured the scene and administered first aid while other officers searched for the shooter.

The 70-year-old man was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital. Police described his injuries as serious but not life-threatening.

Roughly 5 minutes after the shooting, police found the suspect near Park and Summit streets, where he was arrested.

Charges are pending. Detectives are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

