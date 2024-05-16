Elderly abuse investigation leads to 2 arrested on meth, gun charges in Covington

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deputies in Alleghany County say two people were taken into custody after an investigation into elderly abuse, led to several guns and drugs being seized.

According to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), on May 9, deputies and the Department of Social Services (DSS) served search warrants at two homes on Midland Trail in Covington. The sheriff’s office says the warrant stemmed from an elder abuse referral from the DSS.

During the search, law enforcement discovered drugs and guns inside the home. As a result, drug investigators were notified and another warrant was obtained.

The Sheriff’s Office says authorities seized the following items:

.081 grams of Methamphetamine

Diamondback .308 AR 10 rifle

Winchester .22 rifle

Phoenix arms .25 handgun

46-year-old John Lloyd Webb and 30-year-old Margaret Ann Mullins are both arrested and are facing the following charges:

Drug possession of Schedule I or II

possession of a weapon while in possession of Schedule I or II drugs

Investigators say additional charges are pending against Webb and Mullins.

