Elder arrested for identity theft, forgery in Colma

(KRON) – A 74-year-old San Francisco resident was arrested for identity theft, according to Colma Police Department.

At 11:58 a.m. on March 15, Colma police officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of Serramonte Boulevard. Police said that a service technician found drug paraphernalia, numerous credit cards and personal identification cards that belonged to several people in a car that was being serviced.

Officers contacted a few of the victims. The individuals confirmed that they were victims of identity theft.

The vehicle’s owner was determined to be the person who brought the car in for service. The owner of the vehicle was identified as 74-year-old San Francisco resident Raymond Moore.

At 11:10 a.m. on March 18, officers detained Moore as he returned to the business to pick up his vehicle. Moore was positively identified as the man who dropped off the vehicle and was placed under arrest. According to police, officers found additional stolen identification on Moore while searching him.

Moore was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for misappropriation of found property, forgery and identity theft.

