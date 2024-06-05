Elder abuse persists as hidden plague in Kern County

Statistics compiled by the California Department of Aging say that more than 164,000 people in Kern — 18% of the county population — are over the age of 60. By 2030, that number is expected to grow, to account for a quarter of our population.

With that growth comes the risk of abuse — a growing epidemic, county officials said Tuesday, that is not doled enough attention.

In a presentation at the Kern County Board of Supervisors' morning session, officials with the county’s Aging and Adult Services Department declared an awareness campaign this month to highlight abuse of senior citizens.

“Elder abuse continues to be a growing epidemic in our community,” District 3 Supervisor Jeff Flores said. “And as the older population grows, unfortunately so does elder abuse.”

Jeremy Oliver, director of the county department, said Tuesday that there were nearly 7,000 cases of abuse reported to their adult protective services unit last year. But these cases are “significantly underreported,” Oliver said, adding that for every known case, “another 24 go unreported.”

“This is an issue of justice, dignity and restoring one’s rights to live free from abuse or neglect,” Oliver said.

Though not a common turn of phrase, elder abuse is a serious and widespread problem. Specialists with the National Council on Aging estimate that one in 10 people over 65 experiences some form of abuse — be it physical, sexual, mental, or financial, such as abandonment, neglect or self-neglect. Left unchecked, elder abuse can result in loss of ability to live independently, mental anguish, physical harm and even death.

County case workers each handle up to 35 cases a month; each case averages three to four months to resolve, Oliver said, “so you can imagine caseload builds up pretty quickly.”

Of those reported cases, most are situations of neglect, followed by financial exploitation, of alleged victims — most of whom are white or Hispanic and female — within the 60-69 age range. More than two-thirds of last year’s cases were first-time occurrences. Abusers are often family members, friends and acquaintances, officials said.

“Perpetrators of abuse come in many forms,” according to an Aging and Adult Services release. “We have all received calls, emails, texts from scam artists representing themselves as government officials or representatives of agencies attempting to scare, coerce, intimidate and even befriend to get access to funds, gift cards and assets.”

And even if a case is resolved, such as fiduciary abuse, victims rarely regain the sum of money they lost. “Most of the time, it’s pennies on the dollar, if they get anything back at all,” Oliver said.

County officials see public awareness as one of its best options in heading off violence and other forms of abuse. There are also signs of abuse, Oliver said, that people should learn to watch for: a change in appearance or demeanor, or a fear to speak in the presence of others, to name a few.

“Not a lot of people are aware or think of the potential of abuse occurring to a senior,” Oliver said. “When you see something and you put that report in, that’s extra eyes that builds awareness that everybody is watching … and there are less people willing to take advantage if there is extra scrutiny involved.”