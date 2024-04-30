Elbert County man gets life in prison for killing girlfriend

A Bowman man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to murdering his girlfriend who was stabbed to death in their home.

Andrew Nicholas Berry, 35, entered the pleas to murder and cruelty to children in Elbert County Superior Court, according to Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White.

The slaying occurred Jan. 1, 2023, at their home in Bowman, where 21-year-old Destiny Autumn Huff was killed.

White said the two had a romantic relationship, but on that evening Berry took a knife and stabbed her in the neck, then stabbed her multiple times more before he left.

There were two children, ages 4 and 2, who were in the house at the time of the violent attack, which led to the additional charges.

Paramedics arrived at the home, but Huff bled to death, White said.

White said Berry fled the scene, but was apprehended by deputies in Hart County.

Berry confessed, but alleged that Huff had threatened him with a knife initially, but he later recanted that statement.

White said his office was prepared for trial and would have sought a penalty of life without parole, but Berry offered to plead guilty and took responsibility for the slaying.

According to White, Berry will not be eligible for parole until 2053.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Elbert County man sentenced to life for killing girlfriend in Bowman