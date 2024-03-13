ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Why Women's History Month is important to celebrate

Welcome to Women’s History Month. USA Today showcases 60 women each year as Women of the Year. The women selected may be unknown to many of us. They are women from across the country who, according to USA Today, use “their voices and determination to push for change and equality, and even joy.” These women “inspire us, influence us, and make us laugh.”

“They are our neighbors and role models. They use their voices for others, many overcoming immense challenges to make change happen.”

These women occupy all rungs of the ladder. They are everything from leaders, to activists, advocates, and trailblazers in our communities.

Elaine Harris Spearman

As I read their stories, I was immensely impressed with their talent, thoughtfulness and the willingness to press on in spite of the odds being stacked against them in many cases.

As I perused the months of the year that had a special designation, the most prolific months were May and September. What I took note of was that the majority of the months recognized many things that may otherwise fall by the wayside or are brushed aside as having no importance in the busy lives that people lead.

Who would otherwise take the time to point out or give attention to the issues and causes that special months bring awareness to? Some of the serious months are Blood Donor Month, Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, National Reading Month, Black History Month and yes, Women’s History Month.

Americans cannot be allowed to forget how long women were treated as property and how far behind they were when it came to equal treatment. It must be acknowledged and talked about that women did not have the right to vote for nearly 150 years. It becomes tiresome that the battle is still raging.

There is such a thing as chauvinism. Yes, it does still exist. There are many men who actually believe and promote that a woman’s place is at home, or anywhere other than in business, politics and the pulpit. There is a definition of “American chauvinism.” It is the “attitude that the members of your own sex are always better than those of the opposite sex.” Underneath that main definition is 1a which describes “male chauvinism” as a “belief that men are superior to women.”

If you want to get angry and want to disavow the existence of this far-too-familiar belief, take it to the Merriam-Webster Advanced Learner’s English Dictionary. This is not a made-up word that women use to describe what actually exists.

There is much work to be done in this country for women to have equal opportunities at every level, and to be treated with dignity and respect, not deference. Men will insinuate themselves into women’s groups, and believe that they know better than the group members. If you look at the issues that have risen to legal levels in the past few years, many involve women and their treatment.

The faith denominations have joined in the fray. Who do you see at the helm of movements to flatten women? Make no mistake that there are women who share the view that there are roles that women should play, and there are some that they should step back from.

Know that women, particularly those in authorized or powerful positions, can behave like a chauvinistic male. Women can pull out vicious plans to achieve a desired goal, particularly against other women.

Get angry. How many times have you heard this expressed, or have said the same yourself? As a person who has made it through obstacles that are hard to fathom, your protest and anger falls upon deaf ears.

None of this is to meant to say that women’s treatment should change solely upon gender. There is no more basis for the old phrase “can’t find a qualified woman.” The statement falls incredibly flat. If close scrutiny was given to any competition that required an educational background, you would find that the women far exceed their male competitors.

Women form the backbone of this country. The last several elections have shown what a powerful voting bloc women have and must put to use. Whatever the barriers of male-dominated politics are, women must come together on the issues that they have in common, ones that affect them and their daughters.

The “Me Too” movement came out of strong women telling truth to power. There are many women who will forever be unsung. It is up to us to keep the fires burning. We always have.

According to a new study by Wallet Hub, “women face bleak circumstance on nearly every front from poverty to life expectancy to education.” In the ranking for best places for women to live, Louisiana ranked 50th, only ahead of Oklahoma.

Georgia ranked among the worst places for women to live. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Georgia), should take her crude, continuously unknowledgeable behavior back to Georgia and create a decent legacy for herself by doing something meaningful to improve the lives of women and children in Georgia.

As Donald Trump continues to defame E. Jean Carroll, we may see another lawsuit. Seven men and two women deliberated for three hours and awarded Carroll $83 million, despite her request of $24 million. Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary to Trump, said, “Huge day for E. Jean Carroll, but also for victims of sexual abuse everywhere.” Who are the victims of sexual abuse?

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The views expressed are her own.

