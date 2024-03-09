ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Why do Alabama leaders insist on going backward?

Alabama does a fine job of making sure that the state and its inhabitants are the brunt of worldwide jokes and the focus of a lack of respect. Travel anywhere and spend an appreciable amount of time and just see for yourself what people remember, know, or acknowledge about the state of Alabama.

Southern hospitality and generosity are dead in the water. There are miniscule pockets found here and there, but not enough to make a difference. Alabama has its own “trail of tears.” There are those who have made it their life's work to make certain that the imprints of those terrible footsteps remain vivid.

Too many people have cocooned themselves to their neighborhoods, friends and family, social organizations and yes, churches. They have forged barriers so that their world view is reflective of only those who look, think and act as they do.

Elaine Harris Spearman

They have not allowed themselves to actually see beyond the barriers that they have built for themselves.

Will Barfoot, as state senator from Pike Road, introduced SB129 which the sponsor and his supporters say is the stop to “teaching and public funding of divisive concepts.”

Barfoot said on the Senate floor, “Nothing in this act prevents students, faculty or staff organizations or associations from hosting diversity, equity and inclusion programs, provided that no state funds are used to sponsor that program.”

Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton of Greensboro, commented that the subjects addressed in the bill are not being taught in Alabama. He further noted how fast the bill moved through the Legislature, when the results could be so negative across the state.

He further stated a truth. “The effects of the bill will likely cause student-athletes, medical professionals, businesses and other groups to avoid the state,” Singleton said while adding that the bill “discouraged diversity as a whole.”

Singleton further cited the recent decisions of the non-diverse Alabama Supreme Court, including the recent in vitro fertilization ruling. He is exactly correct. Who or what business wants to come to a state that behaves like a Third World country, where something akin to a caste system exists with a repression of people actually being deemed a person?

College students were not duped by this sad bill. Young people have come out in protest. Who wants to come to a state beset with upheaval at every level?

Conventions, sports activities, major concerts, all could reject coming to a state that has no respect or interest other than what can you do for the economic concerns here. Why reward a state for its continuation of practices and a mindset that slithers from the Confederacy and the Civil War?

Sean Atchison, president of a student organization at the University of Alabama, is quoted as saying, “minority students in need of scholarships and resources such as the UA Safe Zone will be the ones to pay the price for this ignorance.”

Barfoot, the state senator who introduced this bill, hails from Pike Road. The reported population in 2020 is 9,439, up from 5,406 in 2010, tells the story.

Why should a person from this population establish rules of fairness, equity, and inclusion for a whole state? The population of Pike Road is 50.2% White, 31.7% Black, 12.1% Asian, 0.1% Native American and 3.9% other. He appears to have little or no knowledge of the subject matter that he is pushing and promoting upon this already beleaguered state. Alabama's history is a classic study in inequality at the hands of those with the authority and power to do; not because it is right, or that it makes sense.

Pike Road is a village that borders Montgomery, the capital and where Rosa Parks got tired on the bus. The Pike Road leadership can be viewed pictorially on the village website. The leadership content will not surprise you. Pike Road began as a farming village with the arrival of the Meriwether, Mathews, and Mark families in 1815. The village has only been a municipality since 1997.

A stone's throw from this village are people living without sewage systems for waste disposal that drains in their yards. People all over Alabama are living in abject poverty without adequate health care. Medicaid expansion has been rejected as Alabama, Mississippi and Georgia have experienced a large number of hospital closures.

These three states have a “persistently high rate of poor uninsured adults and the higher than norm death rate for heart disease, cancer and diabetes.”

HB225 which state that “frozen embryos do not have the same legal rights as children," and SB129, the “divisive concepts bill,” have both moved at a dizzying pace. This despite opposition content from both parties on both bills.

Why, you ask, does this happen with these two pieces of legislation? All I say is look at the targets of the bills and who is most affected by each. You will have your answer, and some will faintly understand why Alabama holds the record for moving backward, rather than forward.

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The views expressed are her own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Alabama keeps moving backward, not forward