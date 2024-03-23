ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: A tale of two grandfathers who are as different as can be

These are the days of the lives of grandfathers. I never thought I would see the day. Like it or not, both candidates for the top job in this country, president of the United States, are senior citizens, as well as grandfathers.

This is not noted because I believe that a Gen X or a Gen Y should be at the helm. As we all look at the widespread failure of so many to understand a certain amount of control over TikTok in this country, you shudder to think of any one of those groups actually being in policy-making positions.

The grandfathers seeking the position of president of the United States are markedly different people. There is one grandfather who believes in the rule of law and has worked to protect it.

The other grandfather has nothing but contempt for the rule of law and acts solely in pursuit of his own constantly multiplying corrupt schemes. This is according to U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the oversight committee in Congress.

As life happens to people, the death of loved ones overcomes the year that they died. Anyone who cared about the loss certainly does not hang onto the year of the loss. To use such is a gross miscarriage of memory-checking any person.

I would have to struggle to give the year of my beloved family members deaths. On the other hand, targeting people for ridicule, cock your heads sideways and make fun of the person, with a prepared speech, defies excuses.

Surely the grandfather involved should have known his intended target’s name. Who would call one prominent woman’s name over and over, and not realize that he was naming the wrong person?

What manner of grandfather tells Congress to block a bipartisan border security bill because to pass it would "help (the) opposition?"

One grandfather has reared sons who know of military service and honor. This grandfather knows the pain of losing a brilliant son to cancer and the other to the seduction of drug use. How many American parents and grandparents have suffered from the scourge of drug addiction in this country?

The other grandfather has reared two sons in his own likeness. Among the three people, there is no military service, and a trio of pathetic men who bashed John McCain, a military hero, and a Gold Star family. Why? Because the apple does not fall far from the tree.

The two sons have worked only for a company owned by their father, which has been found guilty of corruption and false practices by a court of law. This grandfather and his offspring only respect the law when it rules in their favor. They have shrouded themselves with the mantle of fraudulent, combative behavior.

One grandfather has shown respect over the years for talent, skills, ability and compassion across the board. He chose a vice president who has a proven track record for public service, not a "yes man" with no spine.

The other grandfather and his MAGA acolytes have begun the attacks, as expected. Why? Because the handwriting is on the wall. Some people are terribly misled. Do they really know what the role of the vice president is other than next in line for the presidency?

The executive function of the vice president “include participation in all Cabinet meetings, and by statute membership in the National Security Council, Domestic Council and the Board of Regents of the Smithsonian Institution.”

“By designation of the President, the Vice President is the Vice Chairman of the National Security Council and the Domestic Council; and the Chairman of the Commission on CIA Activities within the United States” (Black's Law Dictionary, Sixth Edition, 1990).

The other grandfather continuously belittles others, the disabled included, and crazily said, “the Blacks like my mugshot because they can identify.” The same net that he casts upon immigrants, he does to others.

The worst lies are the lies you tell yourself. Everybody has a grandfather. How do you remember yours? A kindly caring man who helped you with right and wrong and wanted you to be the best human being that you could be?

Or was he the scowling nightmare of a man who made you believe that nothing mattered except getting what you want by any means necessary?

Elaine Harris Spearman, Esq., a Gadsden native, is an attorney and is the retired legal advisor to the comptroller of the City of St. Louis. The views expressed are her own.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: ELAINE HARRIS SPEARMAN: Two grandfathers, two choices for U.S. voters