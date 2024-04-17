El Rodeo to open on Sabattus Street in Lewiston

Apr. 17—No sooner than Burnt Ends Barbecue moved to a new location on Center Street in Auburn, El Rodeo, a Mexican restaurant in South Portland, has leased the space at 736 Sabattus St. from owner Gendron & Gendron.

El Rodeo trucks have been seen on the lot as renovations are underway, with an estimated opening date of two months, according to social media posts.

When contacted, El Rodeo owner Juan Sanchez said he was out of state and will be back next week to offer more details.

El Rodeo has been in business since 2013 and has another location in Brunswick and a food truck.

The restaurant boasts that it is the "most authentic Mexican restaurant in Maine."

It could give other local Mexican restaurants a run for their money, offering $2.50 Street Taco Tuesdays and $1 and $1.50 Taco Thursdays with other specials to draw customers.

Androscoggin Bank is closing its branch at 12 Subaru Drive in Auburn on April 30. It comes as the bank expands its footprint in other parts of the region, including opening a new commercial banking center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and a business development in Guilford, Maine.

Chief Executive Officer Neil Kiely told MaineBiz in a recent interview the closure in Auburn is simply a business decision.

"This consolidation allows us to better allocate our people and resources to ensure we continue to best meet the needs of our clients and employees," Kiely is quoted as saying.

Nicole Haggerty, Androscoggin Bank's senior vice president and director of marketing, said there are four branches in Lewiston and Auburn and an operations center in Lewiston, and the Subaru Drive branch is just three miles from another branch. She noted customers use the other three locations more.

They are 683 Minot Ave. in Auburn and 30 Lisbon St. and 505 Sabattus St., both in Lewiston.

Freihofer's Bakery Outlet at 24 Landry Road in Lewiston has closed permanently.

The outlet has been closed for several weeks, according to posts on social media, with employees apparently given little or no notice, which also happened at the Freihofer's on Skowhegan Road in Fairfield at about the same time.

Parent company Bimbo Bakeries USA has closed 28 outlets in New York, Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire.

The outlets sold deeply discounted products from brands such as Thomas, Arnold, Entenmann, Boboli and Lenders.

A company spokeswoman said that as the company has increased efficiency, it has less product to offer to the thrift stores and will now donate any extra product to local food bank partners.

Former Pineland Lumber site back up for sale in Lewiston