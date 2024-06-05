El Rito strives to return local news

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This column is an opinion piece from Richard L. Connor, editor and publisher of the five newspapers of El Rito Media.)

Welcome to today’s Ruidoso News, now owned by local New Mexico investors, El Rito Media, LLC.

It is our intention to return your newspaper to you.

El Rito Media might own the newspaper but a community newspaper belongs first to its readers and advertisers.

We know the citizens in Ruidoso have for many years longed for a return to local journalism, local photos, local sports, local commentary and opinion, and, yes, local advertising.

Richard Connor, Editor and Publisher of El Rito Media

El Rito was established two years ago with its first purchase, The Rio Grande Sun in Espanola and then, just over a year ago, it added the Artesia Daily Press to the group. We have 10 investors in the group and all live and work in New Mexico.

Now, as of Saturday, June 1, we also own the Alamogordo Daily News, the Carlsbad Current-Argus, and the Ruidoso News. Our goal in each purchase is to save local newspapers and rebuild community journalism. Included in our investment is a budget for hiring reporters, editors, and sales personnel in each market.

Initially, we believe we hit the jackpot hiring three men with extensive journalism and publishing backgrounds, and with specific experience in New Mexico.

Our General Manager and Chief Revenue Officer, Frank Leto, for many years was the publisher of the Las Cruces Sun-News and also directed operations in Alamogordo and Ruidoso.

The former editor of the Las Cruces Sun-News, who also worked with Leto in his regional publishing responsibilities, Jim Lawitz, has joined us and will initially have overall control of the Carlsbad Current-Argus and our paper in Artesia, both in Eddy County.

Running Alamogordo and Ruidoso will be Richard Coltharp, former editor and publisher in Alamogordo.

All three are already busy in these communities re-establishing local contacts, making new acquaintances and spreading the word that we plan to do our best to improve these newspapers, websites and online newspapers while we demonstrate we will also be good corporate citizens eager to sponsor and support civic and non-profit events.

We will have offices in all of our markets.

I have executive responsibility for all five newspapers and have been in this business literally for decades.

Please do not expect immediate results although there will be incremental changes. We are a small company taking over from the largest newspaper chain in the country. We expect a full integration of new content and new procedures to take up to 90 days.

Whether we succeed or not in our promise to rebuild and improve these papers remains to be seen. You will be the judge.

It’s important to note we need your support financially in order to invest in these businesses. We need more paid subscribers and we need local advertising. We have a new responsibility to you and, in return, you also will have a major role in our success.

Contact Richard L. Connor at rconnor@elritomedia.com.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: El Rito strives to return local news