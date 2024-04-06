El Paso's total solar eclipse in 1900 sets stage for April 8 solar event: Trish Long

The last time a total solar eclipse passed the United States was in 2017, before that, we hadn't seen one since 1979. After Monday, April 8, it will be about two decades, Aug. 22, 2044, before another one is visible from the United States.

According to the National Weather Service, the most recent total solar eclipse within North or Central Texas was in 1878, and after Monday’s eclipse, there won't be another in our region until 2317.

The eclipse will begin around 11:09 a.m. and finish at 1:44 p.m. in El Paso. At its peak at 12:25 p.m., the moon will obscure 81.8% of the sun.

Although the total solar eclipse of 1878 happened prior to the first publication of both the El Paso Times and the Herald-Post in 1881, a total eclipse of the sun on May 28, 1900, brought excitement to the area. Following is a report about that event:

A total solar eclipse in 1900 was the first captured on film.

The great eclipse

That Will Take Place Early Monday Morning

El Paso will have to get up very early, at six at least, in order to see anything of the great eclipse Monday morning. The eclipse begins at sunrise in the Pacific Ocean off the west coast of Mexico and is visible at New Orleans at about half past seven in the morning, so the partial eclipse will be visible between sunrise and half past seven.

The path of totality extends from the Pacific Ocean across northern Mexico to New Orleans, across the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and a corner of Virginia and across the Atlantic Ocean, touching western Portugal in the afternoon, then Algiers and finally disappearing in the Red Sea at sunset.

El Paso is unfortunate in being outside of the pathway of totality but so much of the civilized world is in it and it is so rarely that so many people have a chance to see the wonderful darkness or that scientists have such easy access to good observing stations, that the world as a whole is gratified. Th partial eclipse, visible in El Paso, will be worth watching and worth the smoking of a piece of glass the night before and the setting of the alarm clock for a very early hour.

A total eclipse will not occur again for 18 years and scientists the world over have been planning for this one for three years and are now journeying towards good observing points and getting ready every detail of telescopes, spectroscopes and cameras of all sorts. Men are being drilled to do each their part of the many observations that must take place in the few precious seconds, students and travelers, young men and old, are all journeying to get into the pathway of totality.

May 26, 1900, The great eclipse

More: What time is the solar eclipse in West Texas? Find out with ZIP code

Glory of a total solar eclipse

The last total eclipse visible in the United States was in 1878 says the New York Sun, and there will not be another until 1918. An eclipse of the sun is caused by the moon (the new moon) moving in her orbit between the earth and the sun. The sun’s light is this occulted − eclipsed − and the earth’s atmosphere becomes dark. The glory of a total solar eclipse is the corona which is visible at that time and at no other. The corona is a kind of an envelope surrounding the sun and extending for millions of miles away from it. We do not see the corona every an any day at noon for the reason that it is a little less light than the general illumination of our own atmosphere. It is usually projected on a background of about the same brilliancy as the sun itself, and then, of course, is not separately visible. But when the moon shuts off the direct light of the sun the corona stands out against a darkened background and then only can be seen with the naked eye.

The shadow of the moon is projected downward upon the earth’s surface and it moves with prodigious swiftness − at the rate of some thirty miles a minute. If the observer is on an eminence he can see it approaching his station, and in a moment it reaches him. Just at this instant the darkness suddenly increases, the brighter stars and planets to shine out n the sky and suddenly the moon, an intensely black ball, appears to hang isolated in the heavens.

An instant more and the corona is seen surrounding the black orb of the moon, shining with a pearly soft effulgence, quite different from any light known to us. Near the moon’s edge it is very bright and it extends outward in wisps and streamers, often of immense length.

The mere spectacle is worth a long journey to see.

About thirty years is the age of modern views of the sun and of the corona. Everything known has been learned by men now living, and it is a fact worth remarking. It ought to teach us a little humility which is useful in science as it is and other walks of life.

