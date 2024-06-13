El Paso's hottest day 114 degrees, set in 1994. A look at weather related headlines: Trish Long

El Pasoans are ducking under umbrellas looking for relief from the hot El Paso sun as temperatures near triple digits yet again Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

As we approach summer, El Paso has already hit the 100-degree mark eight times up until June 16. The first triple digit day this year being 101 degrees on May 28, the hottest so far, 108 recorded on June 6.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Santa Teresa website, The earliest occurrence of 100 degrees was on May 7, 2020. The hottest day In El Paso, 114 degrees, occurred on June 30, 1994. That summer saw 62 100-degree days.

Some interesting El Paso heat related facts posted by David Hefner on the NWS site:

On average El Paso experiences 15 days of triple digits heat per year.

Since 1879 no year has gone without at least one triple digit occurrence.

The following years saw only one occurrence of triple digits: 1899, 1904, 1914, 1917, 1919, 1926, 1941 and 1967.

Following is a look at some weather-related headlines from the El Paso Times archive back to June 2013:

Aug. 1, 2023

Heat wave ends in El Paso after 44 days

A hellishly hot record of 44 consecutive 100-degree days in El Paso came to a thankful end when the high temperature missed the triple-digit mark for the first time since June 16. The high temperature on Sunday was 97 degrees.

More: ‘La pérdida - The loss’: Deadly disaster at El Paso, Juárez border

July 24, 2022

Migrant deaths in El Paso region are climbing

Border-crossing deaths in the El Paso area are mounting, as migrants desperate to reach the U.S. risk dangerous canals and scorching temperatures. At least 37 migrants have died of injuries, drowning, dehydration and vehicle fatalities crossing into El Paso and southern New Mexico since October 2021, compared with 39 in all of fiscal 2021.

July 22, 2023

El Paso Electric hits new power-demand peak

El Paso Electric officials are asking customers to conserve power as the utility hit a new high for electricity consumption this week as the El Paso-Las Cruces area continues to swelter in triple-digit heat and gets little moisture. It's possible the peak electric demand record could be broken again as the heat wave continues.

June 10, 2022

Scorching heat breaks records in El Paso

June is El Paso's hottest month, but this week's triple-digit heat is still setting records. The El Paso airport hit 106 degrees Wednesday, setting a record for June 8. The high temperature broke the record of 105 that stood since 1981.

May 18, 2022

Triple-digit weather comes early this year

El Paso's first 100-degree day came early this year. At 3:08 p.m. Monday, the weather station at the El Paso International Airport recorded 101 degrees, a new record high for May 16, beating the previous high of 98 degrees set in 2018.

Sept. 26, 2021

Heavy rains spared area worst of summer heat

A record-setting monsoon season quenched the parched landscape surrounding El Paso this summer. Dating back to 1882, 2021 was the second wettest summer monsoon on record. The heavy monsoon rains brought down average temperatures this summer to the coolest since 2008.

June 29, 2021

Record-setting rains drench El Paso region

El Paso has gone from Sun City to Soaked City. Record-breaking rainfall began with Sunday afternoon's thunderstorms causing some street flooding, but authorities reported no major problems after an abrupt change from hot, dry 100-degree weather last week.

June 5, 2021

Be cool! El Paso to see string of 100-degree days

Everybody try to be cool. Triple-digit summer heat is returning to the El Paso-Juárez region. After a few cloudy days, the Borderland is set to see a string of 100-degree days this week

Snow surrounds an Austin Energy station in Austin on Feb. 18, 2021 during a powerful winter storm that left millions of Texans without power or heat for days. The state's power grid operator tried to get additional power online to prepare for this winter before abandoning the effort after a poor response.

Feb.16, 2021

2M without power as storm overloads grid

AUSTIN — Record-shattering demand for power and crashing generators overnight have left 2 million Texans without electricity during one of the worst winter storms the state has seen in memory.

Sept. 12, 2020

Escobar is calling for action on climate

In El Paso, only one year in history has seen more days with temperatures in the hundreds than 2020. July and August were the hottest on record. It's a trend that's concerning to U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso.

Aug. 12, 2020

Heat advisory issued for El Paso-Juárez area

A heat advisory has been issued for the El Paso-Juárez area amid possible record-setting temperatures. Temperatures have reached 105 degrees and are expected to stay above 100 for several days. Normally, the average high temperature is in the low 90s at this time of year.

July 11, 2020

El Paso and Juárez under 'dangerous heat' advisory

Residents should take heat-related caution as temperatures top 105 degrees in the El Paso-Juárez area and Southern New Mexico. Wednesday's high hit 106 degrees. It was forecast to reach 106 Thursday and 107 Friday through Monday.

Aug. 28, 2019

Monday broke heat records for August

If you were sweating with the rest of El Paso on Monday, you might not be surprised to learn the weather was setting a heat record. The temperature hit 106 degrees at 4:34 p.m. Monday. It tied for the hottest day so far of 2019.

June 28, 2017

EP Electric sets usage record amid heat wave

El Paso Electric set a peak electric-demand record June 22, toward the end of a heat wave when the El Paso temperature hit more than 100 degrees for 10 consecutive days. The heat wave included a temperature of 111 degrees on Friday at El Paso International Airport — the hottest day in El Paso since June 30, 1994, when the temperature hit 114 degrees.

July 20, 2016

Officials: Heat wave kills 4 in El Paso

Four people have died from heat-related illnesses as El Paso swelters in a string of 100-degree days. City public health officials urged residents to protect themselves from the heat as a streak of 16 consecutive days of 100 or hotter came to an end Tuesday.

Nov. 5, 2015

Summer boosts El Paso Electric's Q3 sales, profit

An extremely hot summer boosted El Paso Electric's sales and profit in the third quarter. The company had a profit of $56.7 million in the third quarter, an increase of almost $4.3 million, or up 8.1 percent, compared to the same quarter a year ago.

June 4, 2014

El Paso Health Department declares extreme weather emergency due to heat

El Paso public health officials declared a heat emergency Wednesday while authorities in Juárez also took measures to deal with a record-baking string of 100-plus degree days predicted to continue until next week. It hit 107 on Wednesday, shattering the previous record of 103 in 1990, said the National Weather Service office in Santa Teresa.

June 3, 2014

El Paso hits record 109 degrees

Residents in the El Paso area are struggling to cope with oppressive temperatures — a struggle that will continue a few more days. "We're looking at one hundred's into the weekend for sure," said Tom Bird, meteorologist at the National Weather service Office in Santa Teresa. Temperatures were record-breaking Saturday (102 degrees), Monday (104 degrees), and Tuesday, at 109 degrees.

June 12, 2013

106 sets El Paso region record

Water and fan distributions have begun as El Paso and Juárez officials carry out measures to prevent heat-related incidents while triple-digit temperatures continue to suffocate the borderland. The National Weather Service reported a high of 106 degrees on Wednesday, surpassing the record high for the date of 105 set in 2006.

Trish Long may be reached at tlong@elpasotimes.com or 915-253-6817.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: A look at some El Paso Times weather related headlines: Trish Long