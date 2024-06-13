El Pasoan dies in alleged jacuzzi electrocution in Mexico beach resort in Puerto Peñasco

An El Paso man died after likely being electrocuted in a jacuzzi at a resort hotel in the Mexican beach town of Puerto Peñasco, popularly also known as Rocky Point.

A man and a woman were apparently shocked by an electrical current Tuesday evening, June 11, while inside an outdoor jacuzzi next to a swimming pool at private condominiums in Puerto Peñasco, a beach town frequented by U.S. tourists on the Gulf of California (also known as the Sea of Cortez) near the Arizona border, the Sonora State Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

An El Paso man died on Tuesday in possible electrocution in a jacuzzi at a beach resort in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora. Mexico.

The man who died was identified by Sonora authorities only as 43-year-old Jorge N. and the woman, identified as Lizeth N., was reportedly transported to a U.S. hospital in critical condition.

The news release by the Sonora State Attorney General's Office didn't mention the victims' hometown, but Channel 9-KTSM reported that the man was from El Paso.

Full names were not disclosed by authorities in keeping with rules in Mexico regarding the naming of victims. The death is under investigation by Sonora state authorities.

Puerto Peñasco is on the Gulf of California in the Mexican state of Sonora.

Onlookers screamed in horror as CPR chest compressions were done on a person out of the jacuzzi on a disturbing video of the tragedy circulation on social media, including on TMZ.

Similar jacuzzi and hot tub electrocutions have occurred in the past due to malfunctioning wiring that sends an electrical charge into the water. A cause of death in the Puerto Peñasco case has not been officially determined.

