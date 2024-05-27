El Paso woman dies after striking median on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash just after midnight on Sunday, May 26 in West El Paso, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Gala Melendez, 51, was traveling on I-10 East near Executive Center Boulevard and struck the center median. She was then transported to a local hospital where she later died.

What led Melendez to strike the median is currently unknown, according to police.

Special Traffic Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say this is the 26th traffic fatality this year inside the El Paso city limits, compared to 28 in 2023

