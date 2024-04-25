El Paso weather: Expect strong winds, dust to impact driving conditions

El Pasoans will have to brace for another round of strong winds and blowing dust on Thursday, April 25.

A wind advisory is in place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for 25 to 40 mph wind speeds and up to 60 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

Some neighboring counties in New Mexico will also see a high wind warning.

Peak gusts will be in the afternoon, from 2 to 8 p.m., which could cause damage to trees, triggering possible power outages.

Traveling may also be difficult. The wind is expected to kick up dense dust from 1 to 7 p.m., with visibility as low as a half mile in some parts of the region. Some of the most dust-prone areas are Loop 375, US-54 near Alamogordo, and I-10 between Lordsburg, New Mexico and Van Horn, Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

El Paso will also be under a red flag warning for elevated fire risk for dry and windy conditions. People are cautioned to avoid outdoor activities involving flames or sparks.

The wind will be back on Saturday, April 27, though speeds will be slightly weaker. Top speeds will reach 30 mph, and gusts will reach 40 mph.

While El Paso and its surrounding counties have had their share of strong wind, some relief is in sight. The middle of May usually marks the transition from wind to warmer temperatures, Jason Laney, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said.

“Within the next several weeks we will likely start flirting with the 100-degree mark,” Laney said.

New Mexico weather

Northern Dona Ana County: Sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Very windy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph, increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.

Otero County: Will be under the High Wind warning, with Cloudcroft getting the strongest gusts.

The Sacramento Mountains, West Central Tularosa Basin and White Sands are expected to get 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts of up to 60 miles per hour.

